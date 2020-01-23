Ken Lamb

Ken Lamb of Morrisville is the new president of the board for the Lamoille Community Food Share.

Lamb has lived in Vermont for 40 years, the last 30 in Morris-ville, where he and his wife Laura raised two children. Ken has been a valued volunteer at Lamoille Community Food Share for six years and has served on the board for the past year. 

“What appeals to me most about Lamoille Community Food Share is that we are 100 percent community-based. We are neighbors taking care of neighbors. Those who can are taking care of people who are, at the moment, having a difficult time. We strive to make people as comfortable while they are here as possible,” Lamb said.

Outgoing board president Joan Greene will remain on the board.

Information: lcfoodshare.org.

