Food distribution at the Wolcott United Methodist Church, Vermont Route 15, will continue on Fridays through Feb. 12, 3:30-5 p.m.
Information about the continuation of the program after Feb. 12 will be available at a later date.
If you have any questions, call Rev. Pat Thompson at 888-2185 or email pajt8817@aol.com.
