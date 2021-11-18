Hardwick Area Food Pantry is looking for mittens, hats, gloves and scarves for its food pantry Christmas boxes.
For this annual tradition, area families enjoy a box with a complete meal for either Thanksgiving or Christmas. This year the food pantry will add new warm hats, gloves, mittens and scarves to the Christmas boxes and are asking for donations of homemade or store-bought items.
Donations can be dropped off at the pantry at 39 West Church St., Hardwick, on Mondays, noon-2 p.m., and Thursdays and Saturdays, 9-11 a.m.
Other locations accepting donations are the town libraries in Greensboro and Hardwick or Front Seat Coffee shop on Main Street in Hardwick.
Donations will be accepted until Dec. 16.
To learn more, email director@hardwickareafoodpantry.org or call 802-472-5940.
