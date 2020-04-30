Johnson Works is inviting the public to its first-ever food drive — which will include a procession of old-fashioned cars, fire trucks, police cars and mascots from Lamoille Union High School and Northern Vermont University-Johnson — on Saturday.
The procession will begin at 1 p.m. at Johnson Elementary School and head across town, with stops to pick up food at the Legion Field, the Village Green, the Municipal Building and the intersection of Railroad Street and Clark Avenue.
Residents and businesses along the route are encouraged to decorate their yards, mailboxes or homes, with prizes — donated by located businesses — awarded to the best three. People who do not live along the route are encouraged to park and watch the procession from the safety of their cars.
The Food Shelf needs the following items: cereal, canned fruit, canned meats, cheese, peanut butter, canned soups, baked beans, rice mixes, laundry soap, paper towels and toilet paper. It would also like any and all extra items people may have, such as cake and brownie mixes, to be able to add more to the food boxes that are helping people through the COVID-19 crisis.