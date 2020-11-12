Vermont Everyone Eats provides nutritious meals to Vermonters in need of food assistance, as well as a stabilizing source of income for Vermont restaurants, farmers and food producers.
A big distribution will be held Friday, Nov. 13, 3:30-5:30 p.m. in Johnson, Lamoille County Field Days, 203 Wilson Road.
To learn more or sign up, go to shiftmeals.org/everyone-eats.
