Five Lamoille County nonprofit are recipients of the Morrisville Food Co-op’s Round It Up For Change program for 2021.
They are Lamoille Community House, Justice For Dogs, Healthy Lamoille Valley/Lamoille Family Center, North Country Animal League and Morrisville Alliance for Commerce and Culture.
Recipients were determined by online and in-store voting and the program has raised thousands of dollars to support these local nonprofit organizations.
