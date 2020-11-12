The Farmers to Families food box program has been extended through the end of the year.
Make a reservation and receive one box with about 30 pounds of food, including fresh produce, dairy products and meat.
Go to humanresources.vermont.gov/food-help to register and find dates and locations, or call 802-476-0316.
