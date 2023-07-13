Author and musical performer Sarah Jane Nelson spent almost a decade researching and writing about the life of Ozark ballad collector Max Hunter. She will talk about her resulting book, “Ballad Hunting with Max Hunter: Stories of an Ozark Folksong Collector,” at the Greensboro Free Library on Wednesday, July 19, at 5 p.m.
One night in August 2016, when she was searching the internet for new old songs to perform, a friend suggested she look at the Max Hunter folksong collection. She stayed up well past midnight listening to the digitized recordings and wondering about their collector.
