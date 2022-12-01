Abby Schnaible of Jeffersonville is the latest recipient of the Flyin Ryan Adventure Scholarship Program.
Schaible always dreamed of living in the mountains. After attending college in Vermont, she started coaching high school track and field at Craftsbury Academy.
She is using her award to complete her American Institute for Avalanche Reserarch level one course to make sure she can play safely in the mountains in preparation for a trip to the Gaspe Peninsula in Canada this February to ski the Chic-Choc Mountains.
The Flyin Ryan Adventure Scholarship Program provides monetary awards to assist adventurers from all around the world in pursuing their passions. Applicants must come up with a set of core values, demonstrate character, passion for their goal and financial need.
Learn more and apply at flyinryanhawks.org.
