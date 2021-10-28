Hyde Park is already thinking about spring as its flower power initiative gets underway to connect the villages of Hyde Park and North Hyde Park with a blooming bridge of daffodils.
The idea is to plant the bulbs along the roadside from Lanpher Library in Hyde Park, East Main Street to Centerville Road, Centerville Road to North Hyde Park Road, Ferry Street to Route 100, and ending at Gihon Valley Hall in North Hyde Park village.
Pick up a bag of 25 free daffodil bulbs at the Gihon Valley Hall or the library in Hyde Park, Saturday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Can’t make it for Saturday?
Just arrange to pick up bulbs later.
Plant the bulbs at intersections, around signs and places easily viewed from the road. Then, report locations of the planting of bulbs, if possible, using the closest 911 house number to: ron@hydeparkvt.com.
