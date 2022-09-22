The 8th Roger Dreher Memorial Blood Drive will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Fletcher Elementary School Gym.
No walk-ins will be accepted at this drawing, and all online or call-in appointments should be made no later than Sept. 30.
The goal is to collect blood from 50 donors; go to redcrossblood.org to sign up. Type “Dreher” in the sponsor code box.
The morning also features the annual Fletcher Fall Rummage and Pie Sale at the newly painted Fletcher Historical Society aka Fletcher Grange.
