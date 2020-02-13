Fletcher Elementary school holiday cards

From left are Emily Savage, first grade; Mia Riggs, kindergarten; Matthew Connolly, first grade; William Nadeau and Isaac Ayotte, grade two.

 Photo by Chris Dodge

Fletcher Elementary students have been collecting used holiday card fronts to donate to St. Jude’s Children's Research Hospital, where they will be up-cycled into new cards and sold to benefit cancer treatment and research. The school collected over 5,500 cards from around the state that were counted by kindergarten through second-grade students last week by first sorting them into piles of 10 and then 100. This was a perfect math activity leading up to the 100th day of school last Thursday.

