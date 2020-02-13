Fletcher Elementary students have been collecting used holiday card fronts to donate to St. Jude’s Children's Research Hospital, where they will be up-cycled into new cards and sold to benefit cancer treatment and research. The school collected over 5,500 cards from around the state that were counted by kindergarten through second-grade students last week by first sorting them into piles of 10 and then 100. This was a perfect math activity leading up to the 100th day of school last Thursday.
Most Popular
Articles
- Minimum wage boost to $12.55 passes House
- SBPD arrests former cop for domestic abuse
- Unusual way to evaluate Wrend
- Gables Inn: Age is no guarantee of survival
- Lawyer still seeking to hide records in Edwards’ case
- Many irons in the fire of creativity
- Stowe traffic paralysis: Is there any solution?
- Morristown Police Department statistics Jan. 24-30
- Lamoille County Superior Court
- Waterbury looks to preserve character
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local & Social
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
Connect With Us
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Signup For Our Newsletter
Our weekly newsletter delivers the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsrooms!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.