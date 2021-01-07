Donate your used holiday greeting cards to Fletcher Elementary School for its Cards for Kids programs.
Cards will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital where they will be recycled into new cards and sold to benefit children’s care at the hospital. The school is working to top the 5,500 used cards collected last year.
At St. Jude, families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food. Profits from these up-cycled cards will support continued cost-free care and cancer research.
Cards donated to the school need not be separated or prepared in any way. Students will also use the cards as part of math and writing lessons as they prepare them for shipment. Cards may be dropped off at the school or mailed to: Chris Dodge, Principal, Fletcher Elementary School, 340 School Road, Cambridge, VT 05444.
The deadline to submit cards is Friday, Feb. 5.
