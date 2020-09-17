Who’s ready for chicken pie?
The Binghamville United Methodist Church famous Chicken Pie Supper will be held takeout style Thursday, Sept. 17, 35 School Road, Fletcher.
Take out starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m. The church is serving up chicken pie, mashed potatoes, squash, extra gravy and your choice of apple crisp or pumpkin slab pie (while supplies last). Please RSVP.
Adult price is $12, children 5-12 are $5, and children 5 and under are free. To reserve a takeout call Charles at 849-2120 or Tara at 355-0768. Interested in a whole pie? Reserve one today.
