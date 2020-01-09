2019 Vermont Horse Show

Five girls from Eden won awards in the Vermont Horse Show. Top row, from left: Kendall Van Blunk, Barley Earle and Morgan Van Blunk. In front: LeighAnn Morin-Judd and Jaylynn Lynch.

Local girls brought home medals from the 2019 Vermont Horse Show.

Barley Earle, 11, from Eden won reserve champion, third and fourth place awards.

Morgan Van Blunk, 14, from Eden won reserve champion and fourth place awards.

Kendall Van Blunk, 12, from Eden won champion, reserve champion and third place awards.

LeighAnn Morin-Judd, 6, from Wolcott won two championship awards.

Jaylynn Lynch, 6, of Eden won four championships, a reserve champion and a third place award. She also won Beginner Rider of 2019 and her pony Suelynn won Beginner Pony of 2019.

All the girls ride with Hillside Creek Stables of Eden and are members of the Hearts 4 Horses 4-H club.

