In the spirit of the original Smugglers Notch Primitive Biathlon, Lamoille Valley Fish and Game Club, 1158 Garfield Road, Morrisville, will host a primitive biathlon on Saturday, Jan. 29, and Sunday, Jan. 30.
Start times will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.
The 2-mile course starts and ends at the clubhouse. Trophies will be awarded for first, second, third, overall, first smoothbore, first pistol, first woman, first elder (60 and over) and first junior (under 16).
Registration cost is $15, and re-entries, $10.
For more, contact Rick Reed at 802-355-6558, Harland Blodgett at 802-899-3889, or Keith Ulrich at 802-730-9340
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.