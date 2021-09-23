Chainsaws buzzed and wood splitters hummed on Sept. 11 as 50 volunteers descended to the woodlot to offer a helping hand.
At 8:46 a.m., a minute of silence was held to honor those killed and injured on 9/11, and to the many brave individuals who rose in service in response to those terrorist attacks.
That’s how this year’s United Way of Lamoille County Firewood Project kicked into full gear to help our neighbors stay warmer this winter.
Volunteers are needed on Saturday, Oct. 2, 8:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. to help cut, split, stack and deliver firewood for income eligible seniors, veterans and families.
The Lamoille Firewood Project is located at 595 Bridge Street, Morrisville. The project is always in need of additional saws, wood splitters and delivery trucks.
United Way will provide food, drinks, gloves and hand sanitizer. Vermont Forest, Parks and Recreation, in conjunction with the Department of Children and Families Heating and Utility Assistance Program, donates log length wood. The wood comes from trees cut on state land in and around the Lamoille County area.
To volunteer or apply for firewood assistance, go to uwlamoille.org, or call 888-3252.
