Help the United Way of Lamoille County, in partnership with Vermont Forest, Parks and Recreation, local businesses, organizations, towns and community members cut, split, stack and deliver firewood to Vermonters in need.
The state donates log length wood from trees cut on state land around Lamoille County. Then, local volunteers block, split and deliver the firewood to income-eligible seniors, veterans and families.
On average, 125 volunteers are needed each year, or approximately 25 people per shift. Many local companies give their employees time to volunteer. The firewood lot is located at 595 Bridge Street, Morrisville.
Work starts at 8 a.m. Additional chainsaws, wood splitters, stackers and delivery trucks are always needed. Food, water, earplugs and gloves are provided.
Volunteer dates are Saturday, Sept. 12, 8 a.m.-noon and noon-3 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 16, 8 a.m.-noon; Saturday, Sept. 19, 8 a.m.-noon and noon-3 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 23, 8 a.m.-noon; and Saturday, Oct. 2, 8 a.m.-noon and noon-3 p.m.
