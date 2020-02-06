The Northeast Fiddlers Association is offering a full scholarship for a 2020 weeklong fiddle camp to be awarded to a Vermont fiddler for a camp of his or her choice.
Each camp offers a week of classes, lessons, workshops, and jam sessions. Two prizes will be awarded if more than 20 fiddlers apply.
An application fee of $15 gives the applicant a one-year membership in NEFA and a chance to win the scholarship. Each applicant is required to attend and to participate in at least one NEFA meet before the first of May and to supply a letter of reference from a fiddle teacher or another musician.
Application information: Jill Newton, 802-869-3515, jillnewton42@gmail.com.