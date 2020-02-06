The Northeast Fiddlers Association is offering a full scholarship for a 2020 weeklong fiddle camp to be awarded to a Vermont fiddler for a camp of his or her choice.

Each camp offers a week of classes, lessons, workshops, and jam sessions. Two prizes will be awarded if more than 20 fiddlers apply.

An application fee of $15 gives the applicant a one-year membership in NEFA and a chance to win the scholarship. Each applicant is required to attend and to participate in at least one NEFA meet before the first of May and to supply a letter of reference from a fiddle teacher or another musician.

Application information: Jill Newton, 802-869-3515, jillnewton42@gmail.com.

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.