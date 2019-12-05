The 20th annual Festival of Lights is this Saturday, Dec. 7, in Morrisville, sponsored by the Morrisville Alliance for Culture and Commerce.
The event features a parade, sleigh rides, a bonfire with s’mores, arts and crafts, tastings, cookie decorating, downtown business specials, pizza making, a fire show and pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Here’s the schedule
10 a.m., free holiday movies begin at the Bijou Theatre with a chance to win a large stocking and tickets to dinner and a movie. Stay after the show and have pictures taken with Santa.
11 to 1, holiday celebration at Morristown Centennial Library — holiday songs, sparkly crafts and fun for all ages, including refreshments.
11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., two half-hour puppet shows, “A Cowboy Christmas,” at Grace Brethren Church at Maple and Elmore streets.
12:30 to 3 p.m., Boy Scouts sell wreaths and trees at Lamoille County Civic Center, 24 Main St.
Noon to 4 p.m. at River Arts, 74 Pleasant St.: See an artist’s demonstration of tatted hemp snowflakes, visit the clay studio to create a hand-built piece, create a unique lantern and visit the gift shop.
12:30 to 3:30 p.m., horse and sleigh rides at Oxbow Park.
12:30 to 2 p.m., Morristown Fire Department hosts a bonfire with s’mores at Oxbow Park
1 to 3 p.m., decorate gingerbread houses at Meals on Wheels with Deb, from Deb’s Place.
1:30 to 3 p.m., at Pizza on Main, kids can learn to make their own pizzas.
2:30 p.m., Lamoille Valley Dance Academy’s junior and senior company dancers will perform.
4:30 p.m., a holiday parade begins at People Academy and ends at Oxbow Park with the annual treelighting and a fabulous fire show by Fire Amusement, hot chocolate, holiday carols around the tree led by the Hyde Park Elementary School chorus, and pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Also going on: An extensive craft fair at Bishop Marshall School with handmade gifts, seasonal foods, decorated wreaths, and much more.
7 p.m., legendary folk musician Tim Ericksen performs at River Arts, 74 Pleasant St.; $15 sliding fee.