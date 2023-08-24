Need help applying for Federal Emergency Management Agency before the Sept. 12 deadline? Unsure how to file an appeal? Searching for additional resources to help your household or business recover? Need help navigating the Small Business Administration?

Hardwick Area Neighbor to Neighbor has coordinated a group of trained volunteers to assist with this process and will be hosting open hours over the next few weeks for folks to drop in and work through their questions.

