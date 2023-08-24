Need help applying for Federal Emergency Management Agency before the Sept. 12 deadline? Unsure how to file an appeal? Searching for additional resources to help your household or business recover? Need help navigating the Small Business Administration?
Hardwick Area Neighbor to Neighbor has coordinated a group of trained volunteers to assist with this process and will be hosting open hours over the next few weeks for folks to drop in and work through their questions.
Meet with a volunteer at the town offices, 20 Church St., in Hardwick during the following times:
• Saturdays, Aug. 26, and Sept. 2 and 9, 10 a.m.-noon
• Wednesdays, Aug. 30, and Sept. 6, 5-7 p.m.
If you can’t make those times or would prefer to meet in an alternative location, call 802-441-330 or email hardwickneighbors@gmail.com to arrange for individual support.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will also have a staff person present to help anyone who qualifies for its Single-Family Housing Repair Grant. Funding up to $40,675 is available for those with a $45,350 maximum household income for a family of four or a $59,900 maximum household income up to a family of eight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.