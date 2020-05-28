Stowe and Morrisville farmers markets are open for the summer, with precautions in place to keep customers safe from the coronavirus.
Morrisville Farmers Market will be held on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 80 Fairgrounds Plaza in front of Hannaford Supermarket.
Stowe’s market will run Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the first-half-hour — 10 to 10:30 — reserved for high-risk customers. The market is at 1799 Mountain Road, between the Blue Donkey and Red Barn.
Both markets recommend customers order ahead through vendor websites available at morrisville farmersmarket.org and stowe farmersmarket.com. Curbside pickup is available and all customers are asked to wear masks. Card and exact-change cash payments will be accepted, and Morrisville’s market will be accepting Crop Cash in June.
On-site shopping is allowed but limited. Morrisville Farmers Market is limiting capacity to 25 customers at a time and Stowe Farmers Market to two people per household and will limit capacity as needed.
Both markets ask that people leave their pets at home, shop quickly, and keep at least 6 feet from vendors and other customers.
The Vermont Department of Agriculture changed its recommendations on May 5 to allow sales of more than just produce. So, crafts and other non-food items will be available at both markets. Still on the banned list are live music and other entertainment, samples and on-site food and drink.