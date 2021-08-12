As part of Vermont Open Farm Week, join Abenaki chief Don Stevens at the West Farm to explore the Abenaki land link crops, Sunday, Aug. 15, 10 a.m.-noon, 497 West Farm Road, Cambridge.
Stevens will talk about the food sovereignty work of the Nulhegan along with the historical significance of the three sisters crops and the story of Mother Corn. Attendants will also learn about seed saving and enjoy snacks from the farm. This event is a partnership of Abenaki Land Link, Northwest Healthy Roots Collaborative and West Farm that is operated on land managed by the Vermont Land Trust.
Register for the free event at healthyrootsvt.org.
