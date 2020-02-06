Happy Heart Sanctuary is holding its second Oscar Night in Mo-Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 6 to 10 p.m. at River Arts in Morrisville.
Dress to the nines or wear your swankiest flannel and win your own Oscar in one of the many categories — highest heels, best dressed, most creatively dressed, best hair and many more.
The event is a fundraiser for the farm animal sanctuary in Morrisville that has rescued over 50 animals so far — goats and sheep, chickens, turkeys and ducks, a bunny, a cow named Radar and a pig named Elvis.
With the community’s help, Happy Heart has been able to raise enough money to stay above water in its first year and a half. Oscar Night will help keep it afloat and also offer a chance for people to get to know the sanctuary better.
Sponsors include Community National Bank, Guy’s Farm and Yard, Corse Fuel and Vermont Oral Surgery.
The event is free, but donations are welcome, and the sanctuary hopes people will participate in raffles and auctions, including a live pie auction and a silent art auction that includes a painting by Dusty Boynton.
Information: happyheartsanctuary.org.