At 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, the Greensboro United Church of Christ hosts a special family concert to support Lakeview Elementary School.
And it is more than just a fun family putting on this concert. It is Greensboro’s very own MacNeil family and friends. While Nashville had the Carter Family and Detroit had the Jackson Five, very few families ever covered the full range of American music — and beyond — like the MacNeil’s of Greensboro. Musical talent is seemingly baked into their DNA.
Roy MacNeil, a virtuoso on the violin, Mavis MacNeil, the chorus director at Hazen Union, together with their guitar playing mom, Alice Perron, will join with pianist Andrew Koehler (Mavis’ husband) and other friends to share their talents to support programming at the school.
The concert will feature everything from jazz to folk to traditional Quebecois, to just good old time Americana. With Roy on violin and Koehler on piano, the audience should be prepared for a few surprises — even a few classical bits.
Admission is at the door by donation.
