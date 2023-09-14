Roy and Mavis MacNeil

Brother and sister duo Roy and Mavis MacNeil lead an all-star lineup of local talent in concert to support Lakeview Elementary School.

 Photo by Rachel Kane

At 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, the Greensboro United Church of Christ hosts a special family concert to support Lakeview Elementary School.

And it is more than just a fun family putting on this concert. It is Greensboro’s very own MacNeil family and friends. While Nashville had the Carter Family and Detroit had the Jackson Five, very few families ever covered the full range of American music — and beyond — like the MacNeil’s of Greensboro. Musical talent is seemingly baked into their DNA.

