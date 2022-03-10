The Lamoille Family Center has been awarded an Epic Promise Grant for $10,000 from the Vail Corporation and Stowe Giving Council.
The grant will fund an extension of Healthy Lamoille Valley’s Live Your Why passport program, which encourages youth and families to earn stamps toward prizes for participating in free workshops and activities.
Live Your Why started at the beginning of COVID-19 to provide an outside link to support the mental health and feelings of connectedness for K-12 students in Lamoille Valley schools. Based on key principles related to leisure literacy, stickers displaying messages that encourage positive thinking and healthy activities were placed on or in lunch bags delivered to students during quarantine.
The program then morphed into a Live Your Why afterschool edition with activities and reflections going home in weekly pickup meals and distributed by partners in medical offices, libraries and schools. River Arts collaborated on the program as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.