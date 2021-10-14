The Lamoille Family Center offers a free parenting workshop based on the bestselling book “The 5 Love Languages of Children” by Gary Chapman on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m., 480 Cady’s Falls Road, Morrisville.
When raising children, everything depends on the love relationship between the parent and child. Nothing works well (including discipline) if a child’s love needs are not met. Participants will explore the five languages of love to determine the best ways to communicate with children and improve relationships.
To register, visit lamoillefamilycenter.org.
To arrange free on-site child care during the workshop, call the Lamoille Family Center at 888-5229. Participants are asked to wear a mask.
