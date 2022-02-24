The Lamoille Family Center will offer a free virtual parenting series using the book and video “1-2-3 Magic: Effective Discipline for Children Ages 2-12” by Dr. Thomas Phelan, Tuesdays, March 8 and 15, 6-8 p.m., on Zoom.
“1-2-3 Magic” provides participants with parenting strategies without yelling, arguing or spanking. Parents will learn techniques to help children stop certain behaviors, start desired behaviors and reinforce the bonds between parent and child.
This program is sponsored by the Lamoille Family Center, 480 Cady’s Falls Road, Morristown. More at lamoillefamilycenter.org.
