Enjoy your favorite fair foods at a Fair Food Fest at Field Days in Johnson, Friday, Sept. 25, 4-8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 26, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 27, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Favorite fair foods will be available: bloomin’ onions, corn dogs, Michigans, hot dogs, Philly cheese steak, hand-cut fries, tacos, fajitas, hand-rolled pretzels, pretzel dogs, fried dough, fried oreos, candy apples, caramel apples, cotton candy and much more.
Masks are required as well as social distancing. Tickets limited to 150 sold per time slot.
Tickets are $5 each, and must be purchased online at jennaspromise.org or lamoillefielddays.com.
Proceeds will be split between the two organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.