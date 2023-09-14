Join Friends of Lowell Kids Saturday, Sept. 16, for the 2023 F.O.L.K. Festival, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 pm.
The day begins with a parade through the village to the Lowell Graded School, 52 Gelo Park Road, where there will be a barbecue, bounce house, baking contest, StoryWalk and lots of games and activities for families.
