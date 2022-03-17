Johnson Public Library is hosting “Amazing Insects: The Bad, the Good and the Beautiful,” by Ron Kelly, a career forest entomologist, Saturday, March 19, 4-5:30 p.m. on Zoom.
Kelly will share his incredible photographs, which cover the amazing world of insects from pests and their control to beneficial insects, as well as those that are beautiful to photograph.
Call the library at 802-635-7141 or email johnsoncirc@gmail.com for meeting information or if you have any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.