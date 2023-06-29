The “Land Conservation” exhibit sponsored by the Greensboro Land Trust and Greensboro Historical Society will reopen with a reception Sunday, July 2, 3-5 p.m., at the museum next to Willey’s Store.
The exhibit features 21 panels of photos and information about local conserved properties. This year it will also showcase products that represent the working lands among conserved properties: timber, milk, cheese, grain for local bakers, hay, maple syrup, organic herbs and vegetables.
The exhibit this year will feature displays related to the many values of conservation, including fighting back against climate change, public recreation, animal corridors, greenspace and working lands that produce local food and wood for the timber industry.
A 2022 presentation at the Greensboro Historical Society annual meeting, “History of Land Conservation in Vermont,” will be shown.
Come for refreshments, conversation and a chance to speak with some of the conservators featured in the exhibit. The museum will be open throughout July and August on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; Fridays from 2:30-5:30 p.m.; and Saturdays from 10 a.m.- noon. From July 16 to Aug. 12 it will also be open on Sundays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.