The “Land Conservation” exhibit sponsored by the Greensboro Land Trust and Greensboro Historical Society will reopen with a reception Sunday, July 2, 3-5 p.m., at the museum next to Willey’s Store.

The exhibit features 21 panels of photos and information about local conserved properties. This year it will also showcase products that represent the working lands among conserved properties: timber, milk, cheese, grain for local bakers, hay, maple syrup, organic herbs and vegetables.

