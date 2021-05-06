On Thursday, April 29, Vermont Everyone Eats celebrated one million meals served to Vermonters from area restaurants and caterers.
Over 200 Vermont restaurants have contributed to the one million meals, which have contained nearly $1 million worth of Vermont ingredients.
Fourteen community hubs execute the programming in all 14 Vermont counties. These hubs represent hundreds of community organizations working together to contract meals from participating restaurants, manage delivery logistics, promote the program and ensure the meals are delivered safely to meal recipients.
The participation of community members has helped restaurants remain open and frontline restaurant workers employed throughout the pandemic.
The program was created and has developed through powerful, cross-sector, public-private partnerships.
Jean Hamilton, Vermont Everyone Eats statewide coordinator, acknowledges the important role of the community hubs: “In less than nine months, our program was launched from a concept to this moment, 1 million local meals delivered to neighbors all across our state. We were able to do this because of the community organizations that stepped up and got right to work.”
For more information about the restaurants and organizations involved in Orleans County’s Everyone Eats Program, visit greenmoutainfarmtoschool.org.
