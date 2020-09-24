Three community meal initiatives in Hardwick, Craftsbury and Albany secured a $120,000 grant from Vermont Everyone Eats to provide 10,000 free meals.
These funds will allow the three meal programs to expand, both to feed more people and to work with more area restaurants and caterers to provide the meals on a weekly basis from now to the end of the year.
In Hardwick, the Center for an Agricultural Economy has been working with six Hardwick restaurants to recreate a free Hardwick Community Dinner each Thursday. In Craftsbury, volunteers have provided weekly soup suppers for pick-up made with donated ingredients from the community, and in Albany the tradition of a community meal was continued through bi-monthly curbside/take home meals.
Through this new collaboration, the three communities will collectively provide 10,000 meals to residents who have been affected by COVID-19. All meals will include at least 10 percent ingredients sourced from Vermont farmers and food producers.
Meals in Hardwick are provided on Thursday. Email meals@hardwickagriculture.org or call (802) 472-1004 before Tuesday at 9 p.m. Leave your name, phone number or email. Someone will contact you to confirm and give you a timeframe for pickup.
Meals in Craftsbury are provided on Mondays; to sign up call 586-8022 to reserve a meal.
Meals in Albany are provided on Saturdays. To sign up call 323-1517 or fill out the information form here: albanycommunitytrust.org.
(0) comments
