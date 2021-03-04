The Everybody Eats weekly food distribution program sponsored by Capstone Community Action continues at the Wolcott United Methodist Church every Friday from 3:30-5 p.m. through the spring.
Frozen meals prepared by area restaurants, which include vegan/vegetarian options, are available each week with no need to sign up in advance. If you are experiencing food insecurity as a part of the COVID-19 pandemic, you are welcome to come by any Friday and pick up meals for you and your family.
Wear a mask and if there is a family ahead of you, wait until they leave before you enter the church. If you can remember to bring a bag, that would be helpful.
If you have further questions, contact Rev. Pat Thompson at pajt8817@aol.com or 888-2185.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.