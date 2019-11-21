Erin Stokes of Jeffersonville has graduated from the Early Childhood Leadership Institute sponsored by the Snelling Center for Government.
Stokes is a preschool teacher at Cambridge Elementary School in Jeffersonville.
At the institute, Stokes joined 25 other leaders from around the state for six overnight sessions with 12 seminar days between May and October.
In her commencement address, Aly Richards, CEO of Let’s Grow Kids, encouraged the graduates to deploy their leadership in the field to realize the power in early childhood.
The institute was established in 2014 to stimulate efforts to improve early childhood work in Vermont.
Stokes is among more than 125 graduates of the Early Childhood Leadership Institute.