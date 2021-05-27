June 19 is recognized across the country as Juneteenth Recognition Day, which commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States.
Racial Equity Alliance Lamoille is marking this occasion by showing solidarity with the Black community. The group has 100 Black Lives Matter yard signs to share with residents who would like to support the anti-racist movement.
The racial alliance is hoping to have all 100 signs on display throughout Lamoille County in the weeks leading up to Juneteenth and beyond.
Email communication@realamoillevt.org to reserve a sign.
To learn more about the history of June 19, go to juneteenth.com. To find out more about Racial Equity Alliance Lamoille, visit realamoillevt.org.
