As the weather warms, it’s time for sugar on snow.
The Bakersfield Historical Society is hosting its 21st sugar on snow party with live music by Rusty Bucket, Sunday, March 20, 1-4 p.m., 80 East Bakersfield Road.
The $5 admission benefits the historical society.
For more information, contact Lisa Stone at 802-933-6971 or lastone9313@gmail.com.
