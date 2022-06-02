The Knights of Columbus Council #5041 is hosting a steak dinner and silent auction this weekend at the Crosby Center behind the Most Holy Name of Jesus Church in Morrisville.
Dinner includes a Santa Maria-style steak dinner with macaroni and potato salads, mixed vegetables, roll and dessert. Cost is $15.
For questions, call Mike Noonan at 802-318-1761 or 802-888-5656.
All profits benefit local Knights of Columbus charities.
