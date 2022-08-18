Residents of Cambridge village and the public are invited to a potluck and meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, 6:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 310 North Main St., in the village.
At 7 p.m., the Cambridge Village Historic District Committee will present a brief overview of the process for completing the nomination of the village to the National Historic Register. Consultant Jennifer Fulton of Preservation Consulting will also be present.
Attendees are invited to bring their favorite summer dish to share. Utensils and paperware will be provided.
The Cambridge Village Historic District Committee — Georgeana Little, Tim Lawlor, Katherine Quimby Johnson and Anne Standish — recently received a grant from the Vermont Division of Historic Preservation to support this work. Fulton was selected through a competitive bidding process. She will begin work in the fall and work will be completed next September. Various events are planned for the public, with details presented at the potluck.
For information, contact Little at rgtle@stoweaccess.com or 802-734-7947.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.