Families and adults are welcome to enjoy an in-person movie on the big screen at Greensboro Free Library on Tuesday, April 25, starting at 5:30 p.m.
The film was named “the best animated feature this year” and is a feel-good comedy about the healing power of music. It returns all the singing and dancing characters from the movie “Sing,” who must persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star to join them in a new show in the entertainment capital of the world.
