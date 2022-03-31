The Morrisville Fire Department will be hosting an Easter breakfast on Sunday, April 3, at the fire station, 165 Upper Main St.
All are welcome. Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. until noon, while supplies last.
Updated: March 31, 2022 @ 8:12 pm
