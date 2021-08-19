Join the Morristown Centennial Library and tie-dye some groovy bandanas, Friday, Sept. 3, 1-2:30 p.m.
The library provides all materials, including instructions. If you would like to bring something else to dye, feel free but it must be 100 percent cotton.
More at centenniallibrary.org.
