United Church of Johnson, Main Street in Johnson, is holding a takeout-only Baked Bean Supper, Friday, August 21, 4 - 6 p.m.
The menu includes homemade baked beans, potato salad, two grilled hotdogs in buns, chips and homemade cake. The cost is $10, with bottled water or soda available for $1.
Wear face masks when picking up.
