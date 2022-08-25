It’s open mic night at Tuesday Night Live Aug. 30 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on the Legion Field in Johnson.
Open mic features local talent who offer a variety of entertainment on the Tuesday Night stage. If you want to join the talent roster, sign up in advance by email at tuesdaynightlive@townofjohnson.com so the committee can plan the line-up.
Drag queen Emoji Nightmare (Justin Marsh) will be emcee for the evening.
The free event offers a variety of on-site food options, including Alice’s German chocolate cake or a grilled McKenzie hot dog courtesy of the Johnson Historical Society. Just bring a blanket or chair.
The Tuesday Night Live committee, Howard Romero, Sophia Berard, Tim Mikovitz, Tom Moog, Joie Lehouillier, and Abby Gladstone-Strobel and all their helpers will be back next year for another season.
Rain or shine. Only lightning and thunder stop the music. Information at 802-730-2943.
