Soulful folk and high-energy Americana music comes to the Tuesday Night Live stage Aug. 23, 6-8:30 p.m.
The Emma Cook Trio performs with the folk-funk-backing band Questionable Company, and brings an expressive vocal range and intricate rhythm to every song.
Expect inspired renditions of classic and contemporary folk, rock, pop and soul songs.
Tuesday Night Live is free. Just bring a blanket or chair. A variety of food vendors are always on-site, including the Johnson Historical Society bakers with slices of homemade pies and Alice’s German chocolate cake and McKenzie hot dogs. Family friendly.
Summer showers may dampen the enthusiasm for a few minutes, but only lighting and thunder stops the music. Information at 802-730-2943.
Aug. 30 features an open mic night with emcee Emoji Nightmare.
