Emma Buonanno of Wolcott, a senior biology major at Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y., was one of 13 pre-health science students who completed two weeks of medical observation and volunteer help at a hospital in Vietnam in June.
The students are all members of Clarkson's Doctors Without Borders Club, which organized the trip. They donated their time at Thng Nht Hospital, a large public hospital in Ho Chi Minh City that was built in about 1975, just before the fall of South Vietnam.
Each student also had an opportunity to be in the operating room for at least one day.
Clarkson's local club is focused on delivering health care to low-income or underserved people, both internationally and nationally.