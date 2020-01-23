A free FEMA-sponsored course on emergency response, “You Are the Help Until Help Arrives,” will be held on Sunday, Jan. 26, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Craftsbury Public Library, 12 Church Lane, Craftsbury Common.

Advance registration is required; contact Susan at 802-586-9683 or craftsburylibrary@gmail.com.

This program is a part of the library’s monthly winter series, “Library University,” that provides an opportunity for community members to share skills with each other.

The people nearest to a person with life-threatening injuries are best positioned to provide first care. First care focuses on five essential actions: moving the injured away from ongoing danger, positioning them so they can breathe, stopping life-threatening bleeding, keeping them warm, and providing comfort. First care can help save a life.

The course will also cover hands-only CPR, which can aid in cardiac resuscitation.

This course will be taught by Margaret Slosberg, a retired physician with Dartmouth-Hitchcock, is currently emergency management director for the town of Lyme.

