Eighteen of 24 women who trained with Emerge Vermont won their elections to local office during the Town Meeting Day 2023 election cycle. Fifteen of the candidates who ran are alums of the Signature Training program and eight have participated in other campaign training offered by Emerge Vermont.
Of the 24 alums and trainees on the Town Meeting Day ballot in communities across Vermont, 18 won their elections, a 75 percent win rate. Local winners include Jo Sabel Courtney, who was elected to the Stowe Selectboard and Christy Liddy who was elected to the Lamoille North Supervisory Union.
