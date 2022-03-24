Elmore is seeking public comment on a draft hazard mitigation plan.
The public comment period runs through April 15. The plan is available online at lcpcvt.org.
The Elmore Planning Commission will also seek feedback at its April 5 meeting, 5:30 p.m., on Zoom and at the Elmore town clerk’s office.
The mitigation plan identifies natural and man-made disasters and outlines actions to reduce the town’s vulnerability to those threats.
